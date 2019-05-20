VERSAILLES - Wilma P. Heiby, 92, of Versailles and formerly of Greenville, passed away at 10:50 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Wilma was born August 11, 1926, in Covington to the late Russell and Grace (Kindell) Pearson. In addition to her parents, Wilma was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Beisner; brothers, Jam

es Pearson and Ned Pearson; and sister, Jean Maier.

Wilma is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Patrick Monnin of Versailles; grandchildren, Angie Beisner, Gary and Karly Beisner, Ashley Monnin and Jared and Cady Monnin; and great-grandchildren, Madison Beisner and Brody Beisner.

Wilma was a band director and teacher of language arts for 32 years at Lost Creek, Versailles and Greenville Schools retiring in 1984. Wilma was also the former secretary at the Darke County Agricultural Office for many years. Wilma was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Greenville. She was a graduate of The Ohio State University and was very active with the Alumni Association.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles with the Rev. Brian S. McGee officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery in Covington. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Wilma was a former volunteer at State of the Heart Care; the family request in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to State of the Heart Care in her memory. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com