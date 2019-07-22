REDKEY, Ind. — Wilma R. (Geer) Miller, 77, of Greenville, Ohio, formerly of Redkey, Ind., passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, peacefully while in the company of family members at Village Green Healthcare Center.

Wilma was born in Davidson, Tenn, on April 14, 1942, a daughter of the late Martha Rhea (McCann) and James Geer.

She worked for Indiana Glass in Dunkirk, Ind., for 35 years and retired from Alphabet Inc. in Portland, Ind.

Wilma is survived by her son Jeff Miller (wife Marla) of Greenville;, daughter Marla Miller of Palm Bay, Fla.; sister Margaret (Helen) Lewis (husband Robert) of Bridgeview, Ill., five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel.