UNION CITY, Ind. — Wilmer R. Eley, 98, of Union City, Indiana died peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:45 p.m. He was born December 26, 1921 on the family farm in Union City, Indiana and was the second child of the late Theodore and Prudence (Mangas) Eley.

Wilmer was valedictorian of his 1939 graduating class of Jackson High School, Union City, Ohio and attended Manchester College and the University of Louisville Engineering School. He served 40 months in Civilian Public Service (CPS) Units #27 and #29 near Tallahassee, Florida from August, 1942 to November, 1945. On October 10, 1948, he married Phyllis Wagner of Greenville, Ohio and they enjoyed 68 years of marriage together; she died March 1, 2017. Wilmer farmed for a living and also worked at the Union City Body Company, retiring after 33 years. He was a life-long member of the Church of the Brethren and most recently attended Emmaus New Testament Church, Greenville, Ohio.

Wilmer enjoyed photography, travel, engineering pursuits, church service, the joy of living and giving, and especially time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Wilmer is survived by his children, Scott (Bev) Eley of Decatur, Ind., David Eley of Winchester, Ind., Diane Eley of Indianapolis, Ind., and Mark Eley of Indianapolis, Ind.; grandchildren, Heather (Jason) Coffey, Elijah (Elizabeth) Eley, Joshua (Amanda) Eley, Jessica (Jason) Tinsman, Jacob Eley, Josiah (Taylor) Eley, Rebekah (Mervin) Schwartz, Daniel Eley, Esther Eley, Rachel Eley, Jennifer Eley, Timothy Eley, and Sharon Eley; two step-grandchildren, Katrina and Nathan Brown; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Wilmer was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Eley; son, Theodore Eley; daughter-in-law, Pam Eley; grandsons, Benjamin Eley and Samuel Eley; sister and brothers-in-law, Martha Brubaker, Galen Detrick and Wilmer Brubaker; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Patricia and Dale Bishop, Jean and John Hull, and Barbara and Wendell Glick.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Reichard Funeral Home, State Route 28, Union City, Indiana. COVID-19 protocol will be followed. Masks will be required and will be available. A private service will be held later at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Brick Memorial Park Cemetery, Union City, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army (www.salvationarmyusa.org) or to the Billy Graham Evangelical Association (billygraham.org).