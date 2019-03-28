NEW MADISON — Wilson Franklin Bunger, 87, of New Madison, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 4:34 a.m. at Miami Valley Hospital.

Wilson was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Gerelda (Noggle) Bunger of New Madison; and great-granddaughter, Ava Brianne Henry of Greenville, Ohio.

Wilson graduated from New Madison High School in 1949. He was a well-known, long-time Butler Township farmer. In addition to farming, Wilson worked in several factories during his life, including Crosley and Delco, where he did a precision machinist apprenticeship; NCR in Dayton where he was employed for 18 years; and finally retiring from BASF in 1993 after 18 years as a reactor operator. Many of his co-workers became some of his closest friends.

Wilson is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Bolinger), and together they recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary; daughter, Paulette Garrison and Jerry; son, Dennis Bunger and Lois; grandchildren, Matt Garrison and Amy, Lauren Henry and Chad, Rachal Bunger, Jessica Couvutsakis and Jason, and Denise Whited and Shawn; and great-grandchildren, Drew and Alex Garrison; Carson, Ethan and Garrison Henry; Eleanor Pease and Avery Bowser; Jacob, Bryce and Violet Couvutsakis.

Wilson enjoyed traveling the United States visiting all but three of the 50 states, and abroad, with trips to England and Scotland. Over the years, Wilson, with his wife, Phyllis, attended shows at the Schuster Performing Arts Center and Victoria Theater in Dayton, the La Comedia Dinner Theater in Springboro, and most recently, the Community Theater in Brookville. Wilson and Phyllis also took many bus trips, meeting a multitude of new friends.

Wilson was a lifelong member of the former Savona EUB Church, serving as a lay leader and Sunday School teacher, and most recently, was a member of the New Madison United Methodist Church. Wilson was past master and member of Ft. Black Masonic Lodge/Greenville Masonic Lodge for 54 years, and a 32nd degree Scottish Rite member. Wilson was also past president of the New Madison Alumni Association and a member of Darke County Farmers' Union.

The family will receive friends Monday, April 1, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tribute Funeral Home in Greenville. The Greenville Masonic Lodge will conduct a memorial service and the Scottish Rite Ring service at 6:45 p.m. Monday.

A celebration of Wilson's life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the funeral home, with Pastor David Richey officiating. Guests may visit with family one hour before the service. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Ft. Jefferson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the New Madison United Methodist Church, 149 N. Main St., New Madison, OH 45346 or the New Madison Community Fire Department, 215 N. Main St., New Madison, OH 45346.

