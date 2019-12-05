|
Sally Choske Oct. 9, 1941-Nov. 1, 2019 Sally passed away gently at home in Hawthorne, next to her devoted husband on November 1, 2019. Born Salome de la Luz Chavez in Las Vegas, New Mexico, she was the youngest of 5. Born to Felipe and Caroline Chavez, Sally with her brothers Phil, Paul, Pete and her sister Maggie all moved to Denver where they were raised. After finishing high school, where she was a cheerleader and homecoming queen, Sally soon started visiting relatives in Santa Monica where she fell in love with the beach life. In 1963, she made the move to Hawthorne where she remained until her passing. Sally spent her entire working career in the fastener industry distributing to manufacturers. This is where she met Doug. Sally and Doug fell in love, got married and spent 41 years together. Doug considers himself to be the luckiest man in the world to have spent this time with Sally-who was his best friend and sweetheart. There are a lot of people who are already very sad that she is gone now because she was so well-liked. Sally had a genuine caring about her and that is why so many people liked her and will miss her dearly. She is survived by her son Kevin (whom she loved so much), her brother Petey, sister Maggie, numerous nieces and nephews and then her husband Doug. A private celebration of life will be held for Sally on December 8, per her wishes-near the beach at Marina del Rey. Sally would have liked any memorial contributions made given to any children's charity.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 5, 2019