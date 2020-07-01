In Loving Memory of Adolfo Gomez (BEEFO) Adolfo Gomez was born June 8, 1928 and died June 9, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grand father and great grandfather. He worked on the waterfront for more than 50 years as a Longshoreman. He is survived by his children Arlene, Gerald, Ricky, Gilbert and Patrice. He was very beloved and will be missed but not forgotten. Burial to be held Wednesday, July 8 at All Souls Cemetery in Long Beach.





