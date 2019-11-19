Home

Agnes LeResche

Agnes LeResche Obituary
Jun 17, 1935 - Nov 2, 2019 Agnes K. LeResche, born June 17, 1935, in Fairfax County, VA, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Nov 2, 2019, in Denver CO at the age of 84 (although she always claimed she was 29!). She was the youngest of 5 siblings. In May of 1955 she married John H. LeResche Jr. in Washington DC. They moved to Torrance CA in 1965 where they raised their sons John, James and Jared. Agnes was a patron of the arts, studying at the Cochran Institute of Art, and a long-time participant with the Torrance Arts Council. Agnes was preceded in death by her son James and her husband John. She is survived by her sons John (Ethel) and Jared (Trish), 6 grandchildren that knew her as Grandma Aggie, and 3 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to or the .
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 19, 2019
