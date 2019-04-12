January 21,1927 - April 8, 2019 Our beloved mother, Agnes DiScala was received into God's hands on April 8, 2019. She lived a long and blessed life. She was born Agnes Rose Ferrandino on the island of Ischia, Italy to Giovan Giuseppe and Eleanora Ferrandino. Her husband Frank proposed marriage and after military service in America, returned as promised. They were married in 1947 after which Agnes left her family to start a new life with Frank in the United States. It was a precious love affair that continued for 70 wonderful years until Frank's passing in 2016. Along with her husband Frank and 3 daughters, she was well known for her business selling Christmas trees. Local families returned yearly as part of their Christmas traditions. She also enjoyed many years as a real estate agent. But it was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother that Agnes cherished above all, and for which she will be honored and remembered. Her boundless and unconditional love, optimism, patience and strength, together with Frank, created a loving and close knit family. She was a wonderful woman who leaves a lasting legacy. Mom often used the phrase, "Just love each other." Nothing could be more meaningful or more exemplary of a life lived with values well prioritized. She is survived by her daughters Christina (Russ) Parkison, Eleanor (Gary) Sninsky, and Linda (Tino) Perone. Agnes was "Nonna" to 3 grandsons, Daniel (Julianne) Perone, Gianni Perone, Franklin Sninsky and 2 great grandsons, Marco and Ethan Perone. Agnes was preceded in death by her brothers Franco, Vincenzo, and Giovan Giuseppe. She is survived by siblings Lucia, Giovanni, Antonio and Anna. Agnes leaves behind family and friends in California, Connecticut, Alaska and Italy. The family would like to thank her devoted caregivers: Abby Brillantes, Aglaia Brillantes, Minda Lepisto and Cora Manaog. To say Mom (and Dad) will be missed seems so small in light of the impact they have had on our lives, but their legacy leaves us optimistic and strong. A Rosary will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 7 pm at McNerney's Mortuary Chapel in San Pedro. A funeral mass will be offered on Wednesday, April 16 at 10:30 AM at Mary Star of the Sea Church followed by interment at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes. Those who wish to honor her memory may make a donation for Parkinson's Disease research. Offerings can be made online at michaeljfox.org, by mail to: Michael J. Fox Foundation, P. O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 217415014, or by phone at 1-800-708-7644. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary