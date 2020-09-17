Agostina Pizzo

July 21, 1954 - Sept. 14, 2020 Agostina (Antonella) Pizzo, age 66, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 21, 1954 in Terrasini, Sicily to Matteo and Rosalia Bommarito. Antonella married her true love, Giuseppe Pizzo, on June 28, 1973. Antonella was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She especially loved her role as "Nonna." She had a beautiful soul and always made people laugh. Everyone who knew her could not help but love her. She enjoyed playing Pokeno and Bingo and was always the life of the party. Antonella was also an exceptional baker. She will always be remembered for her cheerful personality and big heart. Her life was a living example of selflessness. Antonella was predeceased by her mother, father, and sister Pina Mangiaracina. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Giuseppe Pizzo; her son Daniel (Nicole) Pizzo; her daughter Gracelyn (Massimo) Infante; her grandchildren Rosalia Pizzo, Gioia Infante and Antonio Infante; as well as her brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held at Mary Star of the Sea on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. A private interment will follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. For anyone who would like to sign the guestbook, you may do so by visiting mcnerneysmortuary.com
