03/08/1931 - 02/28/2020 Agostino Gentile was born March 8, 1931, in Ishcia Italy, and passed away peacefully February 28, 2020, in San Pedro, CA. Agostino is survived by his wife Caroline of 62 years; children Antoino, Anna Marie, and Rose (John) Bonaventura; grandchildren Johnny (Michelle), Lisa, Nicole, and great grandson John IV. Agostino will be remembered in our hearts as a devoted, loving, and caring husband, father, and grandfather. Visitation will be at McNerney's Mortuary on Thursday, March 5th, from 5 7 pm, with a Rosary service at 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, March 6th, at 10:30 am at Mary Star of the Sea Church. Entombment will follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 4, 2020