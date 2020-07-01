Akiyo Kawamoto (93) Akiyo Kawamoto passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020. Beloved mother of Derrick (Mona) Kawamoto and Dean (Susan) Kawamoto; grandmother of Michael, Steven, and Tyler Kawamoto; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Hawaii. Private family services were held on June 27th at Green Hills Memorial Park graveside with Rev. John Iwohara of Gardena Buddhist Church officiating. Public funeral service will be held on after the church open around September. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jul. 1, 2020.