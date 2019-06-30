Home

April 1, 1945 - June 24, 2019 Alan Michael Stassi, 74, passed away suddenly on Monday June 24, 2019. Alan was born on April 1, 1945 to Victor and Annette Stassi in Los Angeles. Victor passed away when Alan was only 10 days old, but he and his older brother Ron were raised by Erland Schneider when Annette remarried. Alan's sister Nancy Schneider Bertrando soon followed their marriage. Alan is survived by Leticia Stassi, his wife of 40 years, sons Alex (Amelia Valenzuela) and Joe (Cassidy Preston) of Hermosa Beach, as well as many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He will always be remembered as the life of the party and the eternal host - accommodating, non-judgemental, selfless. In his memory, make a meal for someone, get outdoors, tell a joke, make someone's day. That would please Alan. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at American Martyrs Catholic Church in Manhattan Beach. A celebration of Alan's life will immediately follow the service in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alan's memory may be made to the Los Angeles Union Rescue Mission, Immigrant Families Together, Florence Immigration Project, or a .
Published in Daily Breeze on June 30, 2019
