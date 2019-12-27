|
1931 - 2019 Albert (Al) Avoian, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 22, 2019 in Torrance, CA at the age of 88. Born in Torrance on March 31, 1931, Al was a 64-year business owner and 70-year resident of the city. After graduating from Redondo Union High School in 1948, Al enlisted in the US Navy where he served during the Korean War aboard the USS Chikaskia. Following an Honorable Discharge, Al started a successful refuse removal business, South Bay Disposal Service, which served the South Bay for 30 years. He was a member of the LA Co. Solid Waste Management Task Force and launched a, well-respected, industry-wide newspaper, The Refuse News. Al spent the last 34 years of his career developing and managing properties that bear his name throughout the City of Torrance. In 1959 Al married Georgette Donigian, whom he met through an Armenian club they were both members of, and together they raised three children. Al was a member of the Redondo Jaycees, Torrance Rotary Club, and Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce where he served as an Ambassador for the City. He was also a 64-year member of the Redondo Beach Elks Lodge #1378 and a member of the Harbor Area Model A Club for over 40 years, in addition to many other organizations. In his spare time, Al enjoyed restoring and touring in his Model A's and T's as well as playing golf at Rolling Hills Country Club, where he was a member. In the early 1980's Al began organizing charity golf tournaments benefiting Cystic Fibrosis and later Torrance Memorial Medical Center, which still runs to this day, now in its 33rd year. Al will be greatly missed and remembered for his generosity to his community, charities, friends, and family. Al is preceded in death by his parents Tatos and Sona, siblings Ruby, Rosie, Marian, Abraham, and Samuel, son Christopher, and wife Georgette. He is survived by his daughters Elizabeth (Dye) and Sandra, grandchildren David and Erica Dye, and many nieces and nephews. A Viewing and Rosary will be held on Thursday January 2, 2020 at Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions - Rice Center in Torrance, CA from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Redondo Beach, CA on January 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM with a reception to follow.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 27, 2019