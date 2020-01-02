|
|
6/19/1941 - 12/9/2019 Albert Brandelli, Jr., age 78, died of a long-term illness on December 9, 2019. He was born June 19, 1941, to Albert and Josephine Brandelli in San Pedro, California. He had one sibling: his sister Shirley. He grew up on 16th Street in San Pedro, and it was there, when he was in junior high, that he met the love of his life, Mary Banich, who moved in across the street from him. He graduated from San Pedro High School and, after a brief stint in the Army Reserves, married Mary in 1961, at the age of 19. They had 3 children, all boys, Robert, Rick and Randy; 7 grandchildren, all boys, Robert, Rick, Phillip, Daniel, and Chad. Brandon and Brent sadly predeceased him. They had 1 great-grand child, a GIRL!, sweet Anica. Albert first worked as a longshoreman for approximately 10 years. He also became a Los Angeles County Fireman and worked that job for over 20 years when he retired as a captain. In his spare time, he worked in construction, building and remodeling homes. He built and remodeled many homes in San Pedro. When he retired from the fire department, he did construction full time and eventually moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he built many huge residential and commercial buildings, including a casino. Albert was an extremely hard worker and dedicated family man. He dedicated his life to helping and saving people. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with. Services will be held at Mary Star of the Sea Church at 12:30 p.m. on January 4, 2019.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 2, 2020