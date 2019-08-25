|
|
January 7, 1938 - August 13, 2019 Lt. Col. Albert Howard Hayden was born on January 7, 1938 to Albert and Rebecca Hayden. Born and raised in Charlottesville, Virginia he went on to earn degrees from The University of Virginia, Auburn University, and the United States Air Force. Howard proudly served in the United States Air Force for 28 years and continued his passion for aerospace with SAIC and Leidos until his retirement in 2015. He was married to his lovely wife Barbara for 51 years who he loved to travel with, dine out with, and just watch TV with in their downtime. Together they raised their children, Kimberly, Bobbie, Jackie and Albert III in Torrance. He would spend his free time supporting his children at all of their many activities from athletics, academics, music and scouting. He would continue this practice at the events of his grandchildren as well. His grandchildren knew there wasn't a prouder grandpa around; He was their biggest fan and will continue to be so as he said to us, "Live a good life, I will be watching from above." He is survived by his loving wife Barbara, his children Kimberly (Christopher) Lee, Bobbie (Scott) Diekmann, Jackie (Jeff) Forney, and Albert III (Carmen) Hayden, his grandchildren Kyla, Caryn, Jason, Jesi, Isabella, Cody, Elizabeth, Joseph, and Matthew, his brother Mike Hayden and sister-in-law Bev Hayden. He was predeceased by his loving parents Albert Howard Hayden Sr. and Rebecca Miller Hayden, and his brother, Reynolds Loudon Hayden. A private viewing was held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions Rice Center in Torrance, California. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville, Virginia, with interment to follow in the family plot at Riverview Cemetery.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 25, 2019