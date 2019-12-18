|
Jan. 3, 1944 - Dec. 12, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Albert Marijan Jelenic, 75, on December 12, 2019, surrounded by his family. Albert (Berto) was born January 3, 1944, in the Croatian village drelac, on the island of Paman to Bla and Krstina Jelenic. Albert was born into a large family, the sixth of six children: Bernadica Cikarela, Ante, Vladimir, Josephine Svorinich, and Krsto (Rosa). After the death of his mother, four half-siblings followed, Rudolf (Neda), Marija Bozulich, Meri Bijelic, and Vjera (Marko) Rudela. He studied marine mechanical engineering, later emigrating from Croatia to the United States in 1965. Settling in San Pedro, he met and married Miranda Mary Vulin. With Miranda, Albert had four children: Thomas (Tamara Fofonka-Jelenic), Michael (Maggie Martin), Kristina (Joe Marusic), and Ana. Albert cherished his five grandchildren: Mate, Luka, Adriana, Juliet, and Virginia. Albert dedicated his life to providing for his family and keeping his extended family in the United States and Croatia connected to one another. In summers, Albert shared his love of his homeland with his family and friends bringing them together to the home he built in Croatia. Having fled poverty and communism, Albert was most proud having provided for his children and grandchildren and ensuring that their lives were successful. After family, Albert's other love was connecting with other people, anywhere and everywhere. Albert would take time to talk to anyone on the streets of the world, to learn about them, to tell them about his children's success, and to educate them about the wonder of Croatia. His ability to connect with others was why Albert was so loved by so many. Professionally, Albert was ever the tinkerer, working in aerospace, facilities management, longshore mechanic, and was a member of ILWU Locals 13 and 63. He ended his career becoming a member of the Screen Actors Guild, voicing himself in the popular children's show Teen Titans Go! In addition to his long career, Albert developed a love of cooking for other people and was known for his "Shrimps and Prime Rib". His family invites you in remembering Albert's life with a visitation on Friday, December 20th at McNerney's Mortuary in San Pedro from 5pm to 7pm, with rosary following. Funeral Mass will be offered Saturday, December 21st at 10:00 a.m. at Mary Star of the Sea Church, in San Pedro, with interment directly afterwards at Green Hills Memorial Park. Helping people was important to Albert, so we ask that in lieu of flowers, please donate to Mary Star's Christian Care Program, providing food and essentials to those in need. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 18, 2019