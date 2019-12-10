Daily Breeze Obituaries
McNerney's Mortuary - San Pedro
570 W 5th St.
San Pedro, CA 90731
310-832-8351
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Alberto Alfonso "Poncho" Brown


1953 - 2019
04/28/1953 - 12/04/2019 Alberto Alfonzo Brown (Poncho), 66, a lifelong resident of San Pedro, passed away on December 2nd, 2019. Poncho was born April 28th, 1953, and graduated from San Pedro High School. He went on to become a member of the ILWU, and the owner of Brown's Auto Body. As a man of many interests, Poncho enjoyed playing the piano, guitar, traveling, motorcycle riding and collecting antiques. He is survived by mother, Guadalupe (San Pedro), brother Raul (Aliso Viejo), brother Paco (San Pedro), sister Leticia (San Pedro), son Steve (San Pedro), nephew Louie Jr. (Lakewood) and nieces Brianna and Sofia (San Pedro). Viewing will be Saturday the 14th at McNerney's Mortuary from 12-3 pm. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 10, 2019
