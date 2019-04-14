April 11, 1923 - April 6, 2019 Aleta K. Lee was born April 11,1923 to George and Cuma Kite in Grandview, Iowa. After growing up in Iowa and graduating from East High School in Altoona, Iowa, Aleta met Morris Lee at the local roller skating rink. After a brief courtship, they married and moved to California. During WWII, Aleta did secretarial work at Camp Hahn Army Base in Riverside. Soon after the war, she started her family with daughter Vicki, followed by son Bradford. She worked at North American Aircraft, Federal Aviation Administration, Army Corps of Engineers, and had a successful career in real estate. After the early passing of her husband, Aleta met Vernon Tinsley at a square dance and began a long friendship. She loved to travel, near and far. Vern and Aleta were very active Elks and attended many functions. She made friends wherever she went and was loved by many. Aleta was preceded in death by her husband Morris Lee, daughter Vicki Lee, and longtime friend Vernon Tinsley. She is survived by her son Bradford Lee (Kathryn), grandchildren Jeanne and James (Kate) Parker, and five great grandchildren. The family extends special thanks to the staff at Welbrook Senior Living and Aleta's caregivers, Annette, Chana, Manuel, and Alicia. Their wonderful care and attention truly enhanced Aleta's quality of life. Services will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 11:00 am at Lighthouse Memorials and Reception - White & Day Center in Redondo Beach 90277. Visit the White & Day website, www.LAfuneral.com, to send the family messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services. Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary