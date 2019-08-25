Home

Alex Thompson Jr. Obituary
Nov. 11, 1943 - Aug. 14, 2019 Alex Thompson Jr, of Prescott, AZ, passed away August 14, 2019. He was born in Santa Monica, CA and lived in the Redondo and Manhattan Beach areas for 55 years. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; sons, Russell and Ronald; two grandchildren, Bailey and Junuh Thompson; his brother, Michael and two sisters, Gerry Willett and Georgia Mcaffee. Alex spent his career in engineering, retiring from General Motors. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Rolling Hills Covenant Church, North Campus in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 25, 2019
