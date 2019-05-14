Oct. 30, 1933 - May 8, 2019 Alfonso Nuno (Fonche) passed away peacefully to join his heavenly Father and Lord on May 8, 2019. He was born to Jose and Paula Nuno in the year 1933. He attended Barton Hill, Dana Jr High and San Pedro High Schools. In 1954 he entered into holy matrimony with the love of his life, Lillie. He was an active member of ILWU Marine Clerks until his retirement. Fishing gave Alfonso many hours of Joy especially alongside his brothers who preceded him in death; Joe, Tony, Martin and John. He is survived by his two sisters; Polly Chavez and Ordie Badger. Alfonso's life will be forever cherished and remembered by his five children; Anita (Mark Pettit), Alfonso Jr., Vicki (Art Cobos), Elaine (Richard Guerrera) and Victor (Jean Kim). He was also adored by his 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Alfonso was looking forward to welcoming his 3rd great grandchild due in June. Friday May 17th, a viewing will be held at Holy Trinity Church, 1292 W. Santa Cruz, San Pedro at 10:30am. A mass will follow at 11:00am to bless, honor and celebrate his beautiful life. Interment will be private. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Published in Daily Breeze on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary