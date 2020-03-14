|
March 9, 1956 - March 2, 2020 Alfredo Raymond "Fred" Garnica was born on March 9, 1956 in Torrance CA to Mary and John Raymond. He passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving sisters, Sally and Lisa and cousin Shirley, in Lancaster, CA due to complications of pneumonia. Fred grew up in Gardena, CA, graduated from Gardena High School and studied at El Camino College. He played softball as a young adult. He had a love for sports and music and enjoyed attending many concerts and sporting events. Fred was the owner of California Bar & Grill in Hawthorne, Carson and Playa Del Rey and also owned Security America. Fred had that drive and determination to accomplish goals he set for himself. Before becoming a business owner, he worked for the Lighthouse Caf‚ in Hermosa Beach and also worked the Academy Awards while employed by Inter-Con Security. He was a season ticket holder for the Dodgers and Clippers. He was very generous, often giving tickets to friends and family. During his business years he also gave many donations to schools and charities. Fred is survived by his loving mother Mary; two sisters Sally (Mike) Lopez and Lisa Fletcher; four brothers George (Rosie), Leonard, John (Carolyn) and Ricky Boltares and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father John Raymond, brothers Alfonzo and Artie and niece Marissa Garnica. Services will be at LMR - McMillan Center in Gardena on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Viewing: 5pm-9pm/Rosary 7pm. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - Funeral Service: 10am followed by interment at Roosevelt Memorial Park Cemetery in Gardena. Reception immediately following interment at the LMR- McMillan Center.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 14, 2020