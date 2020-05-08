Allan Francis Molgaard
Allan Francis Molgaard passed away on April 30, 2020. Allan grew up in Milwaukee, WI, graduated from Marquette University, raised kids in SoCal and moved to Las Vegas to avoid traffic and play more golf. He leaves behind children, grandchildren and many fond memories of an honorable, gentle man. He is predeceased by his wife, Jane, his second wife, Mary Ellen, and his son, Mark. https://kraftsussman.com/tribute/details/2057/Allan-Molgaard/obituary.html#tribute-start


Published in Daily Breeze on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
