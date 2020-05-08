Allan Francis Molgaard passed away on April 30, 2020. Allan grew up in Milwaukee, WI, graduated from Marquette University, raised kids in SoCal and moved to Las Vegas to avoid traffic and play more golf. He leaves behind children, grandchildren and many fond memories of an honorable, gentle man. He is predeceased by his wife, Jane, his second wife, Mary Ellen, and his son, Mark. https://kraftsussman.com/tribute/details/2057/Allan-Molgaard/obituary.html#tribute-start
Published in Daily Breeze on May 8, 2020.