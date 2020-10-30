1/1
Amado Anthony Espino Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amado's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amado Anthony Espino, Sr., age 66, was called to the Lord on October 11, 2020. He was a long-time resident of Carson, CA. He recently retired after 45 years with ILWU. He was a loving Dad, Grandpa, and Husband.

Amado is survived by his children, Toni Luna (Joshua), Amado Anthony Espino Jr., Veronica Awles (Chris), Starlene Espino; stepchildren, Angel and Marlene; his grandchildren, Isaac, Anthony, Mahlia, Manolo, Jacob, Chloe, Savannah and Mathew; siblings, Vivian Lorraine Espino and Steve Espino; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Amado and Sophia Espino; and his wife, Arlene Espino.

Christian Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11 am, Harbor Christian Center, 1551 Wilmington Blvd, Wilmington CA, 90744. All social distancing and safety protocols will be strictly enforced.

Anthony was loved by all and will be immensely missed. Forever in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Harbor Christian Center
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved