Amado Anthony Espino, Sr., age 66, was called to the Lord on October 11, 2020. He was a long-time resident of Carson, CA. He recently retired after 45 years with ILWU. He was a loving Dad, Grandpa, and Husband.



Amado is survived by his children, Toni Luna (Joshua), Amado Anthony Espino Jr., Veronica Awles (Chris), Starlene Espino; stepchildren, Angel and Marlene; his grandchildren, Isaac, Anthony, Mahlia, Manolo, Jacob, Chloe, Savannah and Mathew; siblings, Vivian Lorraine Espino and Steve Espino; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Amado and Sophia Espino; and his wife, Arlene Espino.



Christian Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11 am, Harbor Christian Center, 1551 Wilmington Blvd, Wilmington CA, 90744. All social distancing and safety protocols will be strictly enforced.



Anthony was loved by all and will be immensely missed. Forever in our hearts.

