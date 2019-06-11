9/8/1933 - 6/3/2019 Ambrose Ralph Calise, a longtime resident of both Lomita and San Pedro passed away on June 3, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born in New York City on September 8, 1933, the first of four children born to Ambrose and Lucia Calise. The Calise family moved to San Pedro to join other family members in 1942 where Ambrose attended 15th Street School, Dana Middle School, St. Anthony's Catholic High School and San Pedro High School. At 17 years of age, he joined the Merchant Marine and went to sea for three years. He returned home to help his father run the neighborhood bar named The Nuthouse in San Pedro. In 1962, Ambrose met and married the love of his life, Nina who preceded him in death in August of 2008. Ambrose worked at the San Pedro Fish Market for 36 years until his retirement in 2005. Ambrose was a devoted Catholic, a generous and loyal friend who had an appreciation for the way "things used to be". He loved sports and always had a story to tell. He will be missed. Ambrose is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Lucia who passed away in 1967; brother Danny who passed away in 1985 and wife Nina who passed away in 2008. Ambrose is survived by his brother Joseph Calise, sister Tina Howey-Fritzsche, cherished niece and nephews Janelle Ursic, Joseph Calise Jr., Shane Howey, Marko Howey and many grandnieces and grandnephews. His extended family includes Roxy & Vince Lauro, and his grandchildren by love: Vincie, Nicholas and Alexis Lauro, Julie Huerta, Adriana Villagran, Tommy Amalfitano and a large community of San Pedro Fish Market co-workers and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, 6:00 PM 8:00 PM at McNerneys Mortuary. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, June 14, 2019, 10:30 AM, Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 877 W. 7th Street, San Pedro, CA 90731. Interment will be Private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to . Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Published in Daily Breeze on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary