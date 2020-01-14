|
Amy C. Visser, MD died January 4, 2020 after a long illness. She was surrounded by her family. Dr. Amy C. Visser was born on December 28, 1982 in Walnut Creek, Calif. An accomplished student and dancer, she grew up in Katy, Texas where she graduated from Taylor High School. Amy pursued a degree in Neuroscience and Behavioral Biology at Emory University and medical degree at UTMB Medical School. She completed her Neurology residency along with a Neuromuscular fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. As a professor and clinician at Oregon Health & Science University, she was beloved by her patients and colleagues alike. Amy brought joy to all who knew her. Her family cherishes the beautiful memories of Amy throughout her life, vacations to Maui and Europe, and many holiday celebrations. Amy is survived by her parents, Robert and Mary Visser; sisters, Stefanie Visser (Megan) and Kristin Visser; fianc‚e, Luke Miller; grandparents, Lily Grudichak, Robert Visser, Sr., and Elly Visser; four aunts and three uncles; and five cousins. Amy is preceded in death by her grandfather, Stephen Grudichak. Services will be held at 11am on January 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland, Oregon (1716 NW Davis St). A reception with light refreshments will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Amy can be made to Angiosarcoma Awareness, Inc through their website (www.cureasc.org).
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 14, 2020