9-3-1922 - 9-12-2020 Amy passed away peacefully in her home of 50 years at the age of 98. She was a mom, wife, teacher and nurse who had many friends and colleagues in the community. She was born and raised in Minnesota and moved to New York City at 18 to attend nursing school. There she earned her Bachelor's degree and was recruited to join the Cadet Nurse Corp sponsored by the US Government. She met her future husband, George, and they moved to California in 1953. She received her Master's degree at UCLA and her Doctorate at USC. She later became a Nurse Practitioner. She taught nursing at Harbor College for 25 years and also taught at Torrance Memorial, UCLA-Harbor Hospital and Little Company of Mary. She was actively involved in volunteering with the Torrance Sister City Association and accompanied the Torrance students to Japan. In her later years, she became active in health and fitness and ran 5K's, taking first place in her class (female over 60). In retirement she enjoyed gardening, creative writing and traveling. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, George, and is survived by her three children, Lisa, Nancy and John and 6 grandchildren. Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the university of your choice.





