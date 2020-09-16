1/1
Amy Coury
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
9-3-1922 - 9-12-2020 Amy passed away peacefully in her home of 50 years at the age of 98. She was a mom, wife, teacher and nurse who had many friends and colleagues in the community. She was born and raised in Minnesota and moved to New York City at 18 to attend nursing school. There she earned her Bachelor's degree and was recruited to join the Cadet Nurse Corp sponsored by the US Government. She met her future husband, George, and they moved to California in 1953. She received her Master's degree at UCLA and her Doctorate at USC. She later became a Nurse Practitioner. She taught nursing at Harbor College for 25 years and also taught at Torrance Memorial, UCLA-Harbor Hospital and Little Company of Mary. She was actively involved in volunteering with the Torrance Sister City Association and accompanied the Torrance students to Japan. In her later years, she became active in health and fitness and ran 5K's, taking first place in her class (female over 60). In retirement she enjoyed gardening, creative writing and traveling. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, George, and is survived by her three children, Lisa, Nancy and John and 6 grandchildren. Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the university of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved