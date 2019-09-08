|
|
08/22/1928 - 09/02/2019 Annie left us to be reunited with Gene, Peggy, Harry, and Alma. She is survived by her daughters Linda, Judy, and Marilyn (Brad), nine grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. We all will miss her loving and positive attitude. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret Mary Church in Lomita, CA on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Alzheimer's Los Angeles, 4221 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90010, www.alzheimersla.org
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 8, 2019