10/09/1927 - 09/20/2019 Andrew "Andy" Jurun passed away on September 20, 2019 at the age of 91 at his home in San Pedro. A first generation Croatian-American, Andy was born on October 9, 1927 in San Pedro, California to Nicola and Lucretia Jurun. He was a lifelong resident of San Pedro, a graduate of San Pedro High School. After high school, he served in the Coast Guard, and then met the love of his life Frances. Andy spent the majority of his career as a longshoreman a proud member of the I.L.W.U. working over 40 years until his retirement. Andy is survived by his loving wife Frances (DiMeglio) Jurun; children Ann (Michael), Nick (Debbie), and Andrew (Kim); his granddaughter Vanessa (Ryan) and grandsons Andy (Marisa) and Nicholas; great-grandson Clyde Andrew; and a large extended family. There was nothing more important to Andy than his family. Family and friends will remember him as a truly great man - a lover of golf, football, mostaccioli, Las Vegas, and card games with his family. A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 24, at McNerney's Mortuary from 6 7 pm, with a Rosary service to follow at 7 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 25, 10:30 am, at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 24, 2019