06/15/1924 - 11/30/2019 Andrew Cesareo, 95, passed away on November 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Andrew was born in San Pedro to Katarin and Mary Cesareo of Komiza, Croatia, and was the youngest of five children. He was a proud San Pedran for his entire life. Andrew was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 42 years, Geraldine, and is survived by their children Andrea, Steve (Niki), and Claire; his grandchildren Elissa (James), Alyssa (Geoffrey), Mateus, and Niki Teresa; and his great grandchildren Sawyer, Parker, and Niko. Visitation will be Sunday, December 15th, from 5pm 7pm, with a Rosary at 7 pm. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Mary Star of the Sea Church on Monday, December 16th, 10:30 am, followed by entombment at Green Hills Memorial Park. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mary Star of the Sea High School, 2500 N. Taper Ave., San Pedro, CA, 90732. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 12, 2019