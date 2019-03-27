|
Oct. 3, 1956 - March 17, 2019 Andrew Simich, 62, of San Pedro passed away at his home on Sunday March 17th, 2019. Born on October 3, 1956 in San Pedro to Miho and Vivian Simich. Andrew is survived by his mother Vivian Simich, and his two sons Matthew, and Christopher Simich. Andrew was an avid music collector his whole life and worked at Go Boy Records in Redondo Beach for a number of years. A viewing will be held on Thursday March 28th from 4pm to 8pm at McNerney's Mortuary, 570 W. 5th St., San Pedro. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Bridge School, 545 Eucalyptus Avenue, Hillsborough, CA 94010.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 27, 2019