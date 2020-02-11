|
Nov. 1, 1944 - Feb. 3, 2020 Andy "Butch" Alvarez was born in Breckenridge Pennsylvania to Benjamin & Edna Louise Schmidt Alvarez on November 1, 1944. Andy is survived by the love of his life, Valree Ann Alvarez his wife of 51 years. Daughters Shar-Anne Famighetti (Larry), Jodie Rene Califano (Frank), Tina Marie Manzo (Tom) andSon James Bret Alvarez (Melissa). His brother Ben Alvarez (Teresa) of Sparland, IL. His sister Linda Schekler (Bill) of Edgewater, MD. Grandchildren Aaron Bret Alvarez (Barry), Chelsey Jones (Weston), Lacey and Lilly Califano, Marisa and Rachel Famighetti, Karlie & Haley Manzo and James & Leila Alvarez. Two Great Grandchildren - Londyn & Walker Jones. Niece & Nephew Cassie & Jeff Alvarez. Andy, his wife Valree Ann & their 4 children traveled from Indiana 45 years ago to settle in San Pedro. They had a faith filled life. They loved music, loved to dance & loved to travel. Andy was a renaissance man who loved history, art, museums and Disneyland. Andy was a sports enthusiast. He was a Chicago Cubs fan at the young age of 7 years old, loved the Chicago Bears, but Notre Dame football was his all time favorite. In high school Andy played football where he was honored with being All State. He played college football at Taylor University in Upland, Indiana. He then went to Prince George College in Maryland. Then Uncle Sam called & he then went on to play football for the United States Army in Germany where his occupation was a Radar Operator. Brother Ben went to Vietnam. When he returned to the states he went on to play semi-pro football for the Kokomo Chiefs where he broke his leg which ended his football career. Andy retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Gardena, CA in 2005 after 21 years of service. Our family called him our hero in every way. He never broke stride. Consistent in every way. Always happy, compassionate, loving and dependable. Everyone who met him loved him. Andy lost his battle with pulmonary fibrosis on February 3, 2020. No one loved life more than our hero. He fought to the end. Fly high our beloved angel.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 11, 2020