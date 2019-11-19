|
November 26, 1930 - November 11, 2019 Angela Broadhead has moved on after 88 wonderful years on planet earth. Born Angela Marie DeRosa November 26, 1930 in Lawrence, Long Island to Angelo and Josephina DeRosa, Angela bought a one-way train ticket to California when she graduated high school in 1948 and she never looked back. She settled in LA County with her sister Faustine where she eventually met and married Robert Jay Broadhead in 1950. Together, Angela and Robert raised six pain-in-the-ass children. Angela lived in LA County until her retirement from the Daily Breeze Newspaper in 1988. In an attempt to escape her children, Angela and loving husband Robert packed their car and sped north to Loomis, CA where Robert eventually lived out his life in 2011 and now Angela in 2019. Along the way, Angela painted, made ceramics, raised goats, grew staghorn ferns and roses, baked lots of cookies, crocheted afghan quilts for anyone that showed interest, and cared for and about each and every one in her orbit. She was a wonderful human being and we will miss her blowing thank you kisses, which she did right up 'til the end. She leaves behind six very sad children (Robert, Edward, Bernard, Joanne, Michael and Joseph), in-laws (Janet, Teresa, Matt, Araceli and Florian), eleven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.We love you a bushel and a peck Grandma! Funeral service is on Monday, November 18 at 1:00 pm at Newcastle Cemetery, Newcastle, CA. Chapel of the Hills 1331 Lincoln Way Auburn, CA 95603
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 19, 2019