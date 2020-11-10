09/15/1926 - 10/19/2020 It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother, Anita Apodaca Garcia, who died peacefully in her sleep the morning of October 19, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born in Miami, AZ on September 15, 1926. After graduating from Miami High School in 1945, she moved to San Pedro where she joined her two sisters, Celia Grace and Amelia La Farga, and found work as a civilian payroll clerk for the Navy. She met her future husband, Lupe (Joe) Garcia, in 1946; they were married in May, 1947 in Mom's hometown. Mom had a beautiful soprano voice, which was on display in several community musicals, and the Choral Belles. Mom was an active member of Holy Trinity Parish: a longtime member of its senior choir, a member of the Guadalupana Association, and the school's Mothers club. She served as president for the latter two groups. Mom was also a member of the ecumenical organization Church Women United, a member and President of the San Pedro Lady Lions, and did volunteer work for the Community Assistance To Homeless Youngsters (CATHY). She is survived by her children Carlos, Hector, Elisa (Chris) Koerber, and Anamaria (Lynn) Dickey; grandchildren Larissa Koerber, Kevin Koerber (Chelsea Hale), and Paloma Dickey; great grandchildren Anthony, Lilliana, Abel and Kasen. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 73 years, Jose Guadalupe Garcia, in May, 2020; her parents, Jose and Jesusita Lechuga Apodaca; her sisters and brother: Maria Romero, Dora Acevedo, Cruz Laguna, Celia Grace, Amelia La Farga, Antonia Contreras, Josefina Madrid, and Jose Apodaca; and her in-laws Francisco and Julia Garcia. Funeral services will be at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes on November, 12 at 11:30 AM at their outdoor pavilion with burial to follow immediately. The funeral service will also be live-streamed. Our Mom was a woman of deep faith, integrity, and devoted to her family and grandchildren; was much beloved by her Apodaca and Garcia relatives and very dear to lifelong family friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store