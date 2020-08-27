July 29, 1948 - July 24, 2020 Ann Collette Jones passed away on July 24, 2020, following an eight month battle with cancer. She was born in 1948, in Glendale, CA and in 1954, her family settled in El Segundo, CA. She graduated from ESHS in 1966, attended El Camino College and Long Beach State University where she graduated with a BA in History in 1971. Ann retired from a challenging and satisfying 31 year career at El Camino College as the Curriculum Advisor. While working at ECC she met her future husband and love of her life, Edward H. Jones, Jr. Together they enjoyed worldwide travels including many US locales. Ann was an enthusiastic sports fan (Dodgers, Angels, USC) and was passionate about Trojan football. Tail-gating, gourmet cooking, reading and entertaining in her beautiful garden were other cherished pastimes of Ann's. She loved planning and hosting dinner parties at her Palos Verdes home. During her retirement years she became a board member of Little Company of Mary's "Pulmonary Education Program" (PEP). Ann was incredibly generous, a loving wife and friend, and a caring sister. Her memory will live forever in our hearts. She is predeceased by her parents, Guy and Alice Collette, and her husband, Edward H. Jones, Jr. She leaves behind her sister Christine Collette, brothers Carl (nieces Sara and Lindsay) and Paul (wife Debbie, nephew Tony) Collette. A "Celebration of Life" will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "PEP" or your favorite charity
.