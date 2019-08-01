|
09/16/1930 - 07/14/2019 Sallie "Ann" Moran McCurry, 89 years old, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 14th in Torrance, CA, surrounded by family. She is survived by her beloved husband and childhood sweetheart, James Walter "Jim" McCurry of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, their five children: James B. McCurry of AL, Dr. Robert D. McCurry of CO, Don R. McCurry, Sally Lou McCurry Brodhead and Mari Ann McCurry Alvin, all of CA, their spouses, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Ann was preceded in death by her mother Sallie Bryant Moran, her father Tom McGee Moran, and beloved older brother Lt. Charlie B. Moran II. She was born and raised in Horse Cave, KY, where she met her sweetheart and future husband. She was an AirForce wife and infamously known for her Southern charm, sweet nature, and skilled baking and cooking. A long-time resident of Palos Verdes, she was lovingly known as "Miss Ann" at Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, where she was a pillar in the congregation, serving as a teacher for multiple generations of Sunday School children. She was the epitome of an outward-focused Christian who always gave of herself for the sake of her family and others. She was a most loving, kind, selfless mother, for which her children thank God; we couldn't have been blessed with more. She went to be with the Lord, literally singing and praising His Holy name in her final hours.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 1, 2019