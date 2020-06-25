Ann M. Napaleton
Dec. 13, 1921 - June 13, 2020 Ann Napaleton passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 13, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born on December 13, 1921 in San Pedro, CA to Gennaro and Josephine Mineghino, and was the youngest of eighth children. She attended Mary Star of The Sea Elementary School and graduated from San Pedro High School. Ann was a wonderful wife, loving mother, devoted aunt to her nieces and nephews and a friend to many. She loved her family unconditionally. She had a bright, vivacious, colorful, kind, nurturing and fun spirit. Her laugh was memorable and contagious. Ann will be truly missed. In Ann's free time, she loved watching the LA Dodgers and LA Lakers on TV, playing bingo, drinking coffee and eating goodies in the afternoon with family members, playing music and singing in her kitchen. Ann is survived by her son Albert Napaleton, daughter Ann Miles, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony "Todots" (1984), daughter, Jovanne (2019) and son-in-law, Bob Miles (2019). In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to support Children's National Hospital's "Wilms Tumor Research". Donations can be sent to: Children's Hospital Foundation, 801 Roeder Road Suite 300, Silver Spring, MD 20910. Checks Payable to: Children's Hospital Foundation. Memo line: In Memory of Ann Napaleton. Due to Covid-19, Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held privately by the family. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.


Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 25, 2020.
