Oct. 19, 1933 - July 7, 2019 Anna was born and raised in Manhattan Beach and moved to Hermosa Beach in the 1960's following two years in Santa Cruz, CA. She had her license in property management and real estate. She served as an Administrative Assistant at El Camino College where she worked for 10 years. Hermosa Beach resident Anna had a passion for traveling the world alone. She would immerse herself in cultures different than her own based on self-reflection and solitude. Anna combined her love of globetrotting with community service and as a member of Global Volunteers, visited the Cook Island in the South Pacific where she tutored children in Rarotonga. She visited Italy, England, France, Spain, Portugal, India, Yugoslavia, Kashmir, Greece, Turkey, Afghanistan and Tibet. Anna did join a group when she decided to hike the Anti-Atlas Mountains in Morocco. Aside from traveling, she was an avid tennis player and practiced yoga. She volunteered for soup kitchens during the holidays and spent time at convalescent homes and juvenile facilities. Anna is survived by her daughter, Lisa Lane; granddaughter, Julia Warchola; her sister, Ruth Albright and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 1, 2019