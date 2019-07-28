|
09/23/1940 - 07/23/2019 Anna Celeste Switzer, 78, returned to her heavenly home on July 23, 2019 after a valiant battle with a long illness. Anna was born in Pacentro, Italy to the late Antonio and Concetta Celeste. Her family came to the United States and resided in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. This is where Anna met her husband, Barry Switzer. The two were married on September 20, 1958. Shortly after being married, Anna and Barry relocated to south Florida where they began raising their family. Anna loved to travel and cook. She had a passion for gardening. Anna is survived by her husband, Barry; her children Cynthia Jackson, Tony Switzer, and Dawn Switzer-Hermenegildo; her grandchildren Stephen and Ryan Jackson, Sarah and Sophia Switzer, Elizabeth and Joseph Hermenegildo; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at McNerney's Mortuary on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. John Fisher Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m., with internment to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 28, 2019