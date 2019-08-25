|
4/22/22-5/18/21 - 8/21/19-8/22/19 Anne passed away peacefully followed 10 hours later by Tadayoshi, her husband of 74 years. Anne was born in Stockton, CA and Tad in San Francisco, CA. They met during WWII when they were in Gila, AZ concentration camp. During war Anne & Tad attended Hamiline University, MN. Anne graduated with her nursing degree while Tad enlisted in the Army serving in the Military Intelligence Service (MIS). They were married on July 25,1945 in Minneapolis. After the war they moved to Northern California where Tad finished his degree at CAL while Anne worked as an RN. Once Tad graduated, they moved to the South Bay where he attended Dental Tech School and Anne worked at Harbor General Hospital as head nurse of Pediatrics. Tad successfully opened and operated the Sugiyama Dental Lab, in Gardena for 3 years. Together they were active at building both Christ Lutheran and St. Thomas Churches. They were devout Lutherans. They were well traveled and especially enjoyed traveling with their family. Both were loving to all family and friends and will be greatly missed. They are survived by daughters, Judy (Calvin) Sugiyama/Crutchfield and Karen (Mark) Albitz; grandchildren, Kyle & Scott Tomono; sister-in-law, Ruby Watanabe and numerous nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. There will be a private immediate family graveside service. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to "Caring Home" in Torrance or .
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 25, 2019