Dec 15, 1926 - May 9, 2020 Anne Lee Antletz, beloved to all who knew her, died of natural causes at 93 years of age on May 9, 2020. She was born Anne Louise Lee in Pittsburg, PA, December 15, 1926, to Alf and Barbara Lee, and grew up in Minneapolis, MN. She moved with her family to Faribault, MN, during her senior year of high school, where she met Thomas John Jones, whom she married in 1947, and bore seven children prior to his death in 1969. She worked as the Society Page Editor of the local newspaper, winning awards for her photography and journalism, writing a weekly column about humorous circumstances that she encountered in her very busy life as a mom. She became a counselor at the Minnesota School for the Deaf, and after moving her family to Glendale, AZ, she graduated as a Registered Nurse. While living in AZ, she rekindled an old friendship with, and later married, Robert Antletz, who lived in Lomita, CA, with his four children. She was a Psychiatric Nurse in San Pedro, CA, until retirement. She and Robert enjoyed many hobbies and adventures. After Robert's death she continued to live in Lomita with her son who helped look after her large property, a hub for extended family. In her later years she moved to Sunrise Senior Living in Hermosa Beach, CA. Preceded in death by first husband Thomas Jones, second husband Robert Antletz, son Patrick, daughter Bonnie, son-in-law Ed Kossel, brothers Al, Ralph, Howard and Peter Lee, and sister, Barbara Thelen. She is survived by her children Anne Marie (Ted), Germaine (Greg), Charles (Ann), Kathy (Frank), Amy (Ray), Emily (Matt), and stepchildren Jackie (Frank), Carol (Cliff), Lee, Robin, sisters Zola and Marie, 16 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren. Anne was multifaceted and multitalented with an extensive sphere of friends and family. In addition to her broad employment history, she was a gun twirler for the North High School Band, ran away with the Shrine Circus at age 17, calendar model sporting one of the earliest bikinis in 1945, Miss Ankles of Minneapolis in 1946, a contestant in the Mrs. Minnesota contest in 1958, a Girl Scout leader and a member of Clutterers Anonymous. Anne was a generous philanthropist, two of her favorite charities being American Red Cross and Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. Anne was a patron of music and the arts, and was herself an excellent painter. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store