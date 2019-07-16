10/2/1939 - 6/27/2019 Anne Sofie Neal, 79 years of age, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She passed away in Henderson, Nevada were she had made her home since 2001. Anne Sofie was born in Oslo, Norway on October 2, 1939 to Hjalmar and Emma Pedersen. She moved to San Pedro, CA, at the age of 16. She graduated from San Pedro High School with the summer class of 1958. She was a 48 year resident of San Pedro. She worked for the LA Unified School District in Cafeteria Management, where she spent ten years at Dana Middle School, six years at South Shores Elementary School and nine years at Taper Elementary School. After retirement from the LAUSD, she and her husband Jack Neal moved to Henderson, NV. Anne Sofie enjoyed watching cooking shows. She loved to cook for her family, especially on the holidays. She was always active, participating in the The National Senior Games, Tai Chi, water aerobics and long walks in Red Rock Canyon. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society, The Smith Center and HYGGA. Anne Sofie was preceded in death by her husband Jack Neal, parents Hjalmar & Emma Pedersen and Sister Ruth Berg. Anne Sofie is survived by her two daughters, Anita Olsen-Yracheta (Dan) & Arlene Caropino and step-son Brian Neal (Kim). Anne Sofie has six grandchildren whom she adored, Matt & Danielle Yracheta, Brandon, Alyssa & Brian Caropino and Ava Neal. Visitation for Anne Sofie will be Friday June 19, 2019 at 4-8PM at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. The burial services will be Saturday June 20, 2019 at 9AM also at Green Hill Memorial Park. "When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure" Published in Daily Breeze on July 16, 2019