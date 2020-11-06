Oct. 27, 1948 - Oct.16, 2020 Attended Barton Hill, Bandini, Dana, and graduated from San Pedro High with a PHD (Pedro High Diploma). Was an artist, published writer, and poet. Crocheted hats, scarves, ponchos, blankets, booties and shared them with those around her. A spiritual person who sought God throughout her life. Found friendship with followers of Jesus at Trinity Lutheran Church. A devout Catholic, pilgramaged with groups from Holy Trinity to Fatima, Lourdes, Rome, and Medjugorije. An athlete, she played softball, volleyball, soccer, sailed, bowled, and snorkled throughout the world. She was loving and kind and a friend to everyone she met. Survived by her husband of 53 years Jack, children April (John Mascola), Kelly, Jack, Danica (Rob Keese); grandchildren Zoe, Sofie, Marco, Charlie, Savannah and Timmy. Burial private at Green Hills. In lieu of flowers please donate to wodff.gov
(Widows, orphans and disabled firefighters of L.A. City Fire Dept.)