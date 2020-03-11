|
We are God's masterpiece, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them. Ephesians 2:10
When asked the origin of her apostolic zeal, Annette replied simply, 'I had good parents and a Catholic Education.'
She was born the fifth of five girls to Anthony and Mary Orland (nee Eterovich).
Her father emigrated from the former Austrian Empire (Dalmatia) and was a versatile craftsman and entrepreneur, whose foremost ambition was to provide for his family.
Her mother, from whom she received the faith, was an intrepid woman of talent and zeal, who imparted a spirit of piety to her daughters, two of whom became consecrated religious.
In 1949 Annette graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes grammar school in East Los Angeles under the tutelage of the Sisters of the Presentation (PBVM) and the Benedictine Fathers.
For two years she was a student and twice the class president at Sacred Heart Academy in Lincoln Heights with the Dominican Sisters of San Jose.
When the family relocated to Norco, CA, she enrolled at St. Francis de Sales High School in Riverside, where under the Dominican Sisters of Houston, she graduated with countless honors, including valedictorian, student body vice president, football queen, and delegate to Girls' State.
As the recipient of the school's valedictorian scholarship, she entered Mount St. Mary's College, Brentwood, operated by the Carondolet Sisters of St. Joseph, graduating cum laude in 1957 with a lifetime teaching credential from the State of California.
Upon graduation she married Lawrence Ryan Shannon, her high school classmate, whose work life culminated in the 1984 Olympics, to whose unprecedented financial success he was a major contributor.
Before the birth of her first child, Kevin Anthony (Britta) Shannon, she taught briefly at public grammar schools in Los Angeles. With the arrival of three daughters, Madonna (Mike) Stuart, Mary Kathryn Shannon, and Erin (Keith) Smukler, she then devoted her considerable talents to furthering the mission of the Catholic Church in in several parishes around the Southland: Sacred Heart (Covina), St. Louis of France (LaPuente), Our Lady of Grace (Encino), and finally Mary Star of the Sea (San Pedro), with two years ot for a stay in Houston Texas.
In her thirty-six years at Mary Star, she founded the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults, whose graduates staffed most of the fifty-two outreach ministries she oversaw as Director of Ministries, including to the homebound, the prisons, the mentally ill, as well as ushers and liturgical ministers.
After the death of her first husband she married Dr. Kenneth Batinovich and completed a master's degree magna cum laude in Theology and Education from Mount St. Mary's Doheny campus.
Among her lifetime achievement awards were the Pro Ecclesiae and Pontifice (the highest award bestowed by the Pope on a lay person), Outstanding Graduate in Community Service from Mount St. Mary's University, the Cardinal Manning Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Religion, and a summer at the Jungian Institute of Spiritual Direction in Einsiedeln, Switzerland.
She leaves behind ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Flowers are welcome, as are contributions to the Missionary Sisters of the Eucharist, and indigenous congregation of religious women founded by her blood sister in Guatemala.
A viewing will be at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Thursday, March 12, 2020, 10 am, with a Rosary and Mass to at 10:30. Interment will be private. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 11, 2020