|
|
Annie E. Unzueta Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Wilmington, California at the age of 93. She was born in Ontario, California and moved to Wilmington with her mother, Dora and siblings in 1933.
In her retirement she dedicated her time as a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Sunshine Club, and Harbor Lites Seniors.
She is survived by her daughters, Cristina Minjarez (Ronnie), Celia Meave (Joe), son, Ray Maynez (Ivonne) and sister, Arlene Noriega. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She lived to see six, 5-generations. Predeceased by her two eldest sons, David & John Infante and her loving husband, Manuel Unzueta.
Services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at All Souls Mortuary, 4400 Cherry Ave., Long Beach, CA 90807. Start time 10:30AM; Viewing/Eulogies 11AM to 12:30PM; Mass 1PM and Burial 2PM
Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits.
Annie E. Unzueta
May 24, 1926 - Sept. 4, 2019
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 17, 2019