December 14, 1939 - April 14, 2020 We are saddened to announce the passing of Ante Butorovic, 80, of Rancho Palos Verdes, on April 14, 2020. Ante was born December 14, 1939 on the island of Vis, Croatia to Petar and Katica Butorovic. In search of the American dream, in 1956 Ante immigrated to the United States and settled in San Pedro. The following day his cousin Lucy took him to a dance at the Dalmatian American Club where she introduced him to the love of his life, Martina, telling her there was a bit of a language barrier but that he was a good dancer. That dance happily continued through their marriage of over 56 years. Ante worked as a commercial fisherman, a mechanic in the shipyards and on the tug boats in the harbor. Ante had a passion for planes, boats and cars... lots of cars. But his greatest passion was life itself. Ante lived life to the fullest and was happiest when he was with his beloved Martina surrounded by family and friends enjoying all that life had to offer. True to his Dalmatian roots, Ante loved the sea and was never far from the water. Together he and Martina cruised the oceans of the world with their dear friends. He also took great joy in visiting Martina's family in Puerto Penasco, Mexico. Ante is survived by his loving wife, Martina; sister Dobrilla (Vinko) Fadic and nephews Jurica and Pero of Vis, Croatia; many cousins, family members, godchildren and close family friends he considered family. Ante was preceded in death by his parents and brother Steve. Special thanks to Julie (Anthony) DiTucci and Cindy (Vince) Pirozzi, and their grandparents, Jakov and Antica (Butorovic) Radisic, who cared for him when he arrived in San Pedro. A very heartfelt thank you to his caregivers at Sea Breeze Residential Care Home. You all were a blessing and we know Ante touched your hearts as you did his. Due to the current gathering restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ante to The Parkinson's Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org) or the Dalmatian American Club Scholarship Fund. Green Hills Mortuary
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 25, 2020