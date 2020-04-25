|
|
01/04/1931 - 04/17/2020 Ante (Tony) Fantov passed away, surrounded by family, in his San Pedro home on April 17, 2020. Ante was born in Banj, Croatia on January 4, 1931. Banj is also where he met the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Lucia. Seeking a better life, Ante escaped communist former Yugoslavia (Croatia) with his wife. They took a tug boat across the Adriatic Sea and landed in Italy, where they lived in a refugee camp for a short time. From there, Ante and his wife moved to Germany wherethey lived for five years. In 1961, seeking a better life, they immigrated to the United States. He settled in San Pedro, California, with his wife, where they raised a beautiful family and lived the American dream. Ante worked as an Electrical Supervisor at Todd Shipyard, as well as managing his own rental properties. Ante was predeceased by his parents, three sisters, 2 brothers, and his one month old daughter, Oriana. He is survived by his wife and best friend Lucia Fantov; daughters Diana Fantov, Cynthia Shapiro, and Nancy Bouchoucha; son in-law's Barry Shapiro, Slim Bouchoucha and Stephen Rooklidge; grandchildren Jason Shapiro, Benjamin Shapiro and Isabella (Bella) Bouchoucha. Ante loved to take cruises and travel the world. He liked spending time with friends and attending events at Croatian Hall. He loved parties, music and singing. Ante especially loved his family and will be dearly missed by all. Due to the current health crisis, a memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 25, 2020