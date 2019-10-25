Daily Breeze Obituaries
Green Hills Mortuary & Memorial Chapel
27501 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
(310) 831-0311
12/20/1927 - 10/21/2019 Ante "Tony" Greget passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family, he was 91. He was a long time resident of Rancho Palos Verdes. He was born in Komiza, Croatia on December 20, 1927. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dinka and his daughters Mary (Steve) Arzuman and Lisa Greget. He had one grandchild, Anthony Arzuman. A funeral service will be held at 9am on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes, followed by interment.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 25, 2019
