June 26, 1927 - November 24, 2019 Anthony Arminio, age 92, passed peacefully at his home in Palos Verdes, surrounded by his loving family. Please join the family for services: Monday, Dec. 9th, 5-9 pm Vigil Service - Visitation and Rosary Lighthouse Memorials/Rice Center 5310 Torrance Blvd., Torrance, CA 90503 Tuesday, Dec. 10th, 10 am Catholic Funeral Mass St. Lawrence Martyr Church 1900 S. Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Celebration of Life immediately following Full obituary posted at www.lafuneral.com/obituaries.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 6, 2019
