Anthony Louis Rodich
Oct. 24, 1946 - Sept. 10, 2020 He was born in San Pedro, CA and is survived by his daughter Bichele Knutson, two grandchildren Lakelyn and Everett, brother Jerry, two sisters Mary and Velma and numerous nieces and nephews. Anthony's life was dedicated to helping the community of San Pedro. He was Community Chest, Boy of the Year. He was involved in the Boys & Girls Club at a young age. Anthony was a sitting board member for the SP Sports Walk of Fame and he coached senior league SP Baseball and SP Football. He lettered in baseball and football at LA Harbor College and was named most valuable defensive lineman in 1967. He also owned two restaurants. Anthony loved and cherished his family, friends, and sports. He will be greatly missed by everyone. Services TBD. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.


Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

