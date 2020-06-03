Anthony Ostoich
August 8, 1947 - May 26, 2020 Anthony Ostoich passed away on May 26th at Little Company of Mary Hospital at the age of 72. At his side were his nephews, John Jr. and Joey Ostoich. Anthony worked as a commercial fisherman and casual longshoreman, always close to the ocean and port he loved. Anthony was an avid fisherman since childhood and loved the rivers and lakes of Oregon and Northern California, and of course the ocean in search of the "Big One". Anthony leaves behind many lifelong friends and will always be making, "Just one more cast!" Services for the celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.


Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

